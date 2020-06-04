      Weather Alert

ODOT: Projects on 619, 800 Wrapping Up This Construction Season

Jim Michaels
Jun 4, 2020 @ 7:15am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT likes to talk about the new work projects on its schedule.

It’s also good to hear about multi-year projects that are wrapping up.

The Route 800/Cleveland Avenue widening project in Canton Township is expected to be completed late this summer.

Same goes for the Route 619 widening in Hartville and Lake Township.

They’re among the $84.9 million in work ODOT is doing this construction season in Stark County.

