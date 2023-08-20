ODOT Proposes Safety Project on Accident-Prone Stretch of Fulton Drive

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT has a safety project it wants to pursue on a short stretch of Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township.

Based on a study done between Frank Avenue and Everhard Road, the department suggests adding turn lanes and so-called “channelizers” in order to prohibit left turns.

They say between 2014 and 2018, there were 253 crashes in that stretch, with 23-percent of them resulting in injuries.

Construction would begin in 2025, but ODOT is taking comments now.