News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ODOT Proposes Safety Project on Accident-Prone Stretch of Fulton Drive

By Jim Michaels
August 20, 2023 3:44PM EDT
Share
ODOT Proposes Safety Project on Accident-Prone Stretch of Fulton Drive
Getty Images

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT has a safety project it wants to pursue on a short stretch of Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township.

Based on a study done between Frank Avenue and Everhard Road, the department suggests adding turn lanes and so-called “channelizers” in order to prohibit left turns.

They say between 2014 and 2018, there were 253 crashes in that stretch, with 23-percent of them resulting in injuries.

Construction would begin in 2025, but ODOT is taking comments now.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Republic Steel Makes 'Furlough' Announcement
3

Canton Mayor Receives Closing Notice From Republic Parent Company
4

Special Election: Reaction to Tuesday's No Vote
5

Special Election: Issue 1 Defeated, Stark Voters say 'No' Too