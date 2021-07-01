      Weather Alert

ODOT Recommends Patience, Planning When Hitting Highways for Weekend

James Krivanek
Jul 1, 2021 @ 5:54am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT has a thousand different road projects underway across the state, and it’s not possible to take all of them down for the holiday weekend.

So, ODOT advises drivers to be alert and patient while traveling through work zones, notably along I-71 in Columbus.

You might also want to download the OhGo app for updates on construction zones and traffic slowdowns.

You can even get alerts for those slowdowns.

