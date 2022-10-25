ODOT Replacing Massive Route 8 Bridge Starting Next Year

Route 8 bridge over Little Cuyahoga River Valley. (Courtesy ODOT)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are plans to replace the massive Route 8 freeway bridge over the Little Cuyahoga River Valley. just north of the downtown area..

Work is expected to begin next Fall.

The bridge will be replaced by two spans of four lanes of traffic each.

Those bridges will be 1500-feet long.

Noise walls will also be erected.

It’s a $150 million project that will take five years to complete.

The cuurent bridge carries over a 100,000 vehicles a day.