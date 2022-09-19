News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ODOT Repurposing I-77 Weigh Stations to Truck Parking, Salt Dome Facilities

By Jim Michaels
September 19, 2022 7:26AM EDT
Plow truck dumping road salt in salt dome. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT District 11 out of New Philadelphia is repurposing a couple of former truck weigh stations at the same mile marker on I-77 just south of Bolivar.

The northbound weigh station is being converted into a commercial truck parking lot.

It’ll basically be a Rest Area for trucks with no facilities.

And southbound, a large salt dome is being erected for use by both Tuscarawas and Stark County ODOT plow trucks during the winter.

The truck parking lot is set to open October 31st, while they hope to have the salt dome operational by the coming Winter season.

The two projects cost a total of $14 million.

