ODOT Research: Route 619/McCallum Ave Roundabout Makes Travel Safer

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Do roundabouts really make travel safer?

ODOT has come up with some proof.

They say crashes are down 72-percent at the traffic circle at Route 619 and McCallum Avenue NE in Lexington Township.

In a 12-year period when it was a simple intersection starting in 2004, there were an average of five accidents per year.

Since the roundabout opened in 2021, that’s down to one accident per year.

Perhaps more importantly, a third of pre-roundabout accidents involved injury because Route 619 traffic was moving at highway speeds.