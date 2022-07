(AP Photo/Dave Kolplack)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Travel between Navarre and Strasburg gets a little trickier starting on Monday.

ODOT says Route 21 will close just south of Navarre between Goodrich and Hensel Streets SW in Bethlehem Township until early August for a pipe replacement project.

Routes 62 and 93 make for a not-too-complicated detour.

Blough Avenue SW is another possible detour route.