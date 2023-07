FILE–In this Friday, Feb. 20, 2015, file photograph, road signs direct drivers past construction along Highway 36 in Broomfield, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A pipe replacement project beginning Monday in Tuscarawas Township.

Millersburg Road or Route 241 will be closed just east of Route 93 or Manchester Avenue until next Wednesday.

The state detour coming from the southwest will get you into Massillon.

But some local roads will also get you around the closure.