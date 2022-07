(AP Photo/Dave Kolplack)

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The major access road to Tappan Lake Park closes starting Wednesday for just over three months.

A four-and-a-half mile section of Route 250 will close from Route 800 near Dennison to Route 151 just across the Tuscarawas/Harrison County line.

The entire roadway is being replaced at a cost of $10.2 million.