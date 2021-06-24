ODOT: Route 30 Bridge Supports Damaged in Crash, Driver Left Scene
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT, Perry Township police and the state patrol are investigating an incident from Tuesday.
Bridge supports for Westbound Route 30 along Genoa Avenue SW were damaged by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash.
ODOT says the bridge is safe, but as a precaution, they have closed the right lane at 30 West in that area.
They are looking at permanent repairs to the northern and center beams which will involve more lane and road closures when the work begins.
There’s no timetable to get the repairs done right now.