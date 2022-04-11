ODOT: Route 62 Relocation Project Gets Into High Gear This Season
WHBC News
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big safety project on the ODOT Stark County construction list this year.
It’s the relocation of Route 62 between Market Avenue and Harrisburg Road NE, mainly in Plain Township.
With the houses and businesses removed along the north side of the road, work can begin on relocating the highway.
The mew four-lane road will provide limited access with just one traffic light at St Elmo Avenue.
The existing roadway will become a service road to the houses and businesses on the south side.
Watch for lane closures during the project this season.
It’s a $13.7 million job that won’t be completed until 2024.