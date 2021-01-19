ODOT Schedules Virtual Meeting on Route 30 Extension Project
Proposed Route 30 freeway extension from Trump Avenue SE in Canton to Route 44 just outside of East Canton. (ODOT)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Plans for extending the Route 30 freeway from its dead end at Trump Avenue SE in Canton to Route 44 outside of East Canton have reached the point where a public meeting is being held.
Those who live in the area of the project with questions can join a virtual meeting on February 25th at 5:30.
The $115 million freeway extension will be three miles long, but there’s no construction date set as of yet.
It’s the first step in making Route 30 a freeway all the way to Route 11 in Columbiana County.