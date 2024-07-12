ODOT Seeking Comment on East Tusc Streetscape Project
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A comment period has opened up for the Streetscape project on East Tusc in Canton.
The city and ODOT are working collaboratively to add bike lanes, replace sidewalks, add decorative lighting and more in the $3 million project from Cherry Avenue to about Gibbs Avenue.
The work would be done next year, in 2025.
Federal funds have already been received for the project.
The comment period is open though August 15.
You can phone or email Brian Peck, ODOT District 4 Environmental Specialist, at call 330-786-4931