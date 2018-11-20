ODOT Slipping In Some Pre-Holiday Paving By Jim Michaels | Nov 20, 2018 @ 11:13 AM (1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking advantage of some relatively favorable weather to do some pavement repairs on Tuesday That has the ramp from Eastbound Route 30 to Route 43 South closed until about 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The westbound ramp is open. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Friends, Colleagues Honor and Remember Allen Schulman Mayor: Sanitation Rates to Increase 12% at Year’s End People Urged To Shop Small, Local This Weekend Officer Prevents Theft Of Gun Collection Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car New Tribe Uniforms For 2019