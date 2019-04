(WHBC) – ODOT has over $111 million in road improvement projects either underway or soon-to-begin in Stark County.

The biggest is a $66 million repaving and bridge replacement project at and near the I-77/Route 30 interchange.

Bridges to be replaced include the 77 bridges over Market Avenue S, 15th Street, Cleveland Avenue and the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek.

The project will sell in June, with the major work beginning next construction season.