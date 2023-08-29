ODOT Stats: 21/Butterbridge Intersection Now Safer

LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Highway safety projects are “supposed” to work, but do they?

ODOT District 4 in Akron recently looked at crash statistics from the intersection of Route 21 and Butterbridge Road NW in Lawrence Township.

They found that the number of crashes per year has fallen in half.

The department in 2019 and 2020 installed an R-CUT near the intersection as part of a $2.3 million project

That’s an acronym for “restricted crossing u-turn”.

Butterbridge drivers hoping to continue on Butterbridge can no longer cross multiple lanes of traffic.

Instead, they make a right and use the u-turn.