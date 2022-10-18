News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ODOT Still Planning Rt 225 Bridge Removal This Season

By Jim Michaels
October 18, 2022 4:55AM EDT
(AP Photo/Dave Kolplack)

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve told you about plans to remove the Route 225 bridge north of Alliance at the intersection with the Route 62 bypass.

That’s still going to happen this construction season, says ODOT.

And it will require a six-week-long Route 225 closure.

That work should start early next month.

The contractor will haul in dirt and fill in the valley, putting down an intermediate course of pavement.

They will need to return to that project in the Spring for the final pavement.

