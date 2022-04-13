ODOT Stressing Safety During ‘Work Zone Awareness Week’
Courtesy ODOT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is National Work Zone Awareness Week.
Drivers are reminded of the role they play in keeping roadway workers safe.
The state is on pace to top last year’s 154 incidents where ODOT equipment was hit.
There have already been over 70 such incidents this year.
In Ohio, 29 people were killed during accidents involving road projects last year.
One was a contract employee.
Drivers are reminded that the vast majority of those killed are drivers and their passengers.
Speeding and distracted driving are said to be the greatest work zone issues.