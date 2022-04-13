      Weather Alert

ODOT Stressing Safety During ‘Work Zone Awareness Week’

Jim Michaels
Apr 13, 2022 @ 4:51am
Courtesy ODOT

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Drivers are reminded of the role they play in keeping roadway workers safe.

The state is on pace to top last year’s 154 incidents where ODOT equipment was hit.

There have already been over 70 such incidents this year.

In Ohio, 29 people were killed during accidents involving road projects last year.

One was a contract employee.

Drivers are reminded that the vast majority of those killed are drivers and their passengers.

Speeding and distracted driving are said to be the greatest work zone issues.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Lawrence Man Charged in Incident That Leaves Maryland Man Unconscious
23-year old Canton man dies in crash while fleeing Police
16-year Old Charged in Double Homicide in Canton
Doylestown Man Convicted, Sentenced in 2021 Shooting Death in Canton
Connect With Us Listen To Us On