ODOT to Fund Area Roadwork Projects

Noah Hiles
Feb 3, 2020 @ 4:36pm

COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Recent tax increases in the Buckeye State will now lead to safer area road ways. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced this afternoon that the state will now fund 100 percent of the costs on projects that aim to make roads safer for drivers and pedestrians.

This funding comes from the increased state motor vehicle tax. Safety improvements, such as adding turn lanes, reconstructing rural curves and upgrading signs, signals and pavement markings, are eligible for the funding. The department will consider funding requests up to $10 million.

