AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some weekend issues driving north into Summit County this weekend.

Route 21 will be closed under I-77 starting at 4 Saturday morning through 5 a.m. Monday.

There’s bridge work underway.

Also, Sunday night through Monday morning on I-77 Northbound, watch for rolling roadblocks between Arlington Road and I-277/Route 224 for bridge painting.