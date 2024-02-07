ODOT: Weeks of Ramp Restrictions at Route 8/I-271 Crash Site

MACEDONIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Anticipate delays at the Route 8/I-271 interchange in northern Summit County through the end of the month.

The ramp bridges connecting the two roadways are down to one lane as contractors work to remove the soot and other fire damage.

The damage from that massive blaze that followed the tanker truck deadly crash at the interchange eleven days ago.

ODOT is also doing some concrete work on the vertical “pier” supports underneath.

Spokesman Justin Chesnic says the heat from the fire caused concrete on the “piers” to “pop” in places.

Chesnic emphasizes that no structural damage was done to the bridges.