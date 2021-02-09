ODRC: Cleveland Serial Killer Sowell Dead
Anthony Sowell listens during the prosecutions' closing arguments in his trial in Cleveland on Wednesday, July 20, 2011. Sowell is charged with killing 11 women and dumping their bodies around his property. (AP Photo/Marvin Fong, Pool)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A notorious Cleveland serial killer is dead.
The Department of Corrections and rehabilitation confirmed Monday that Anthony Sowell died last month at an end-of-life medical facility in Columbus.
The 61-year-old Sowell was convicted in 2011 of killing 11 women, burying their remains in and around his Cleveland home.
He had a terminal illness and did not have COVID-19.