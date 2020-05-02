      Breaking News
ODRC: Stark County Killer Among COVID Dead at Marion Correctional

Jim Michaels
May 2, 2020 @ 7:53am
WHBC News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 70-year-old Osnaburg Township man sent to prison in 2017 for the 2009 killing of a township woman is one of the eight inmates who has died of COVID-19 at the Marion Correctional Institution.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says Kenneth Roth died on Monday.

He was serving a life sentence for the strangulation death of 61-year-old Linda Van Voorhis Smith, and was being questioned in the killings of three other Stark County women.

