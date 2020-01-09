      Weather Alert

OEMA Offering Reimbursements for Construction of Tornado Safe Rooms

Jim Michaels
Jan 9, 2020 @ 6:18am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With tornado season just around the corner and Stark County recording three of them last year, the Ohio EMA has begun accepting applications for its Safe Room Rebate program.

Successful applicants who build an inside or outside safe room can be reimbursed for up to 75% of the costs.

You’ll recall that more than 900 buildings were destroyed in that Memorial Day tornado outbreak in southern and western Ohio.

