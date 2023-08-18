OEPA: Fuel Spill Less Than 50 Gallons, West Branch Nimishillen Cleanup Underway

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio EPA says there’s no fish kill or other environmental impact.

This, after less than 50 gallons of diesel fuel ended up in the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek in North Canton and Canton Wednesday evening.

State EPA Director Ann Vogel says they and Stark County HazMat crews placed booms in the water near Fulton Road NW in Canton to keep the sheen on the water from moving further south.

Vogel says the company responsible for the spill will pay to have the sheen removed and pay all other costs associated with the response.

The agency is overseeing cleanup by the approved firm hired by the company.