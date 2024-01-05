OEPA Offers Grants to Curb Road Salt Usage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t like what the road salt does to our cars.

It’s not so good for the environment either.

So the Ohio EPA is offering grant money to villages, cities and counties so they can purchase technology.

That technology can determine exactly how much salt is needed for a certain Winter event, to minimize the impact on the state’s streams, rivers and lakes.

The H2Ohio Rivers funding also aids in purchasing equipment for salt storage and plow truck upgrades.