Officer Injured In Crash During Funeral Escort

(WHBC) – An Akron police officer was injured in a crash while doing a funeral escort.

The police department says the officer was in a marked cruiser, driving north on Darrow Road around 2 p.m. Thursday when a car slammed into the side of the cruiser.

The officer was trapped inside his car, due to the extent of the damage.

Firefighters removed the officer from his car and he was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old woman who was driving the car that hit the officer also sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The woman was cited for the crash and for driving on a suspended license.