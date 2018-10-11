Officer Morelli’s Daughter speaks Out

The daughter of a Massillon native who was killed while serving as a Columbus-area police officer back in February is asking a federal judge for the toughest sentence for the man who provided the gun for the crime… Elizabeth Morelli wrote a letter to the judge on behalf of Westerville Officer Tony Morelli, asking for a five-year prison term when 31-year-old Gerald Lawson is sentenced next week… The feds say Lawson bought the handgun that Quentin Smith used to kill two police officers including Morelli; Smith’s attorney wants six months of home confinement.