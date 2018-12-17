Officer Uses Scared Straight Approach With Young Speeder

(WHBC) – A police officer in a Cleveland suburb posted a message on social media after ticketing an 18-year-old for driving 100 miles per hour.

The North Ridgeville police officer wrote on Facebook that he didn’t feel bad about writing the ticket because the teen needs to slow down before causing a fatal crash.

The officer says the reckless teen driver “seemed like a really nice kid who made a bad decision.”

But he also wrote in the message, that was several paragraphs long, “I can tell you dozens of stories of dead and broken 18-year old bodies that I’ve pulled from cars.”

He tells the the 18-year-old, the next time the teen thinks of speeding, to envision the officer at home telling their screaming mother that their child has been killed in a crash.

The officer ends the post by writing “Slow down. Please. You are not invincible. I promise.”