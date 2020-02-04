Official Cause of Death for Kobe and his daughter
FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)
The world is still mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
Their bodies were released Saturday by the LA County coroner’s office to their family.
The coroner had to determine their identities as part of the helicopter crash investigation.
The cause of death for both of them was listed as blunt force trauma.