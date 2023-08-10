Official Opening for Amazon Canton Fulfillment Center

Amazon Canton Fulfillment Center GM Anthony Papa, Canton Director4 of Economic Development Chris Hardesty, and Amazon Senior Manager Kyle DeGiulio cut the ribbon at the new Amazon facility in Canton (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Grand opening day Wednesday for the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Canton, which is doing quite well right now.

The million-square-foot building has already ramped up to a thousand employees, with more expected to be brought on as demand increases.

General Manager Anthony Papa at the Kirby Avenue NE facility says they handle larger items.

He says “anything bigger than a microwave”.

Those larger items are shipped to Amazon’s sorting centers for distribution.

They are stocking in preparation for a busy Christmas season.

At its peak, the building will house five million items.