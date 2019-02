The following is a press release from Lucy “The Who Dat” Dog on her decision not to predict the winner of Super Bowl LIII.

Upon successfully predicting the outcome of Super Bowl LII, Lucy “The Who Dat” Dog has decided to boycott Super Bowl LIII, and all prognostications, in an effort to send a message to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. No freedom, no football! In solidarity to Who Dat Nation, Lucy has decided to watch Super Bowl XLIV. WHO DAT!