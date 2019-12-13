Officials Find TV Weatherman Sent Himself Thousands of Child Porn Files
Person's hands holding prison bars.
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Investigators are saying a former TV weatherman from a news station in Ohio emailed himself nearly 16,000 images of child pornography to view on other devices.
60 year old Mike Davis is accused of downloading child pornography. Records show he used one email account to regularly send himself batches of files depicting sexually explicit images of underage girls over a seven year period.
Davis pleaded not guilty to four child pornography-related charges back in October. He was formerly employed by WBNS-TV in Columbus for over 30 years.