Officials Investigating Cause of House Fire in Jackson Township
JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Jackson township woman was taken to the hospital following a house fire this morning in the 5400 block of Portage Street NW. Jackson Township firefighters responded to the call just after 8 AM. The portion of Portage Street between Lake Cable and Burgundy Street was shut down for a few hours while firefighters put out the blaze.
The is no word yet on the woman’s condition. A man was also in the home when the fire started. He is believed to be okay. The fire was put out and road opened back up in the early afternoon. Officials are still investigating what caused the blaze and how much damage was done.
Our Noah Hiles was live on the scene earlier today.