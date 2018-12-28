Oh!Good, Yet Another Reason to Drink Coffee & Alcohol

Researchers Say Moderate Coffee And Alcohol Consumption Increases Lifespan
Good News: If you enjoy a good cup of coffee in the morning and an alcoholic beverage at night, a recent study of 90-year-olds found that people who drink coffee and alcohol in moderation tend to live longer than those who abstain from both.
The research was called The 90+ Study. It explored the correlation between certain lifestyle choices and longevity. Researchers found that people who reached the 90-year milestone — an overwhelming number of them told the researchers they drank coffee and alcohol.
While this doesn’t necessarily mean that coffee and liquor are the reasons these people reached their 90th birthdays, this findings, they believe warrants further investigation.
Source: UC Irvine