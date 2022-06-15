Ohio Accepting Applications for Sports Betting Licenses
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2019 photo, patrons visit a betting kiosk in the sports betting area of Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I. Legalized sports betting's rapid march across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, they have been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio started accepting applications Wednesday for sports betting licenses.
Casinos, bars, app companies and more can apply.
It’s another sign that sports gambling is coming together in Ohio, with an official January 1st start date recently announced.
It’s expected to grow into a $3 billion industry, with millions in tax revenue for the state.