Ohio Agencies, Ag Organizations Seek Input on Farming Stress

By Jim Michaels
July 25, 2024 7:32AM EDT
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s recognition that farming can be a stressful business.

But exactly what factors make it stressful?

That’s what the Ohio Agriculture Mental Health Alliance wants to know.

So they have created an online survey.

It aims to learn about the “stressors” through family members and anyone associated with agriculture.

Maybe it’s economic, the weather, or perhaps an issue in the community.

The survey is said not to be “touchy feely”.

The alliance consists of the Ohio State Extension office, the state Departments of Agriculture, Health and Mental Health and Addiction Services, and the Ohio Farm Bureau.

