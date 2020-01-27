Ohio Agency: Drivers with Communication Disabilities Should Register
(Courtesy Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Several state agencies led by Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities are trying to create awareness about a program that allows anyone with a communication disability to enroll in a database, so that law enforcement is immediately aware of their issue.
Anyone with a medically-diagnosed communication disability who drives or rides in a vehicle can get their information into the statewide LEADS database.