      Weather Alert

Ohio Agency: Drivers with Communication Disabilities Should Register

Jim Michaels
Jan 27, 2020 @ 2:00am
(Courtesy Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Several state agencies led by Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities are trying to create awareness about a program that allows anyone with a communication disability to enroll in a database, so that law enforcement is immediately aware of their issue.

Anyone with a medically-diagnosed communication disability who drives or rides in a vehicle can get their information into the statewide LEADS database.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon