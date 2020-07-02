Ohio Athletic Conference Announces Fall Sports Reopening Plan
College style football on grass field at night shot with spot lighting
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As numerous professional sports leagues aim to make a return later this month, one collegiate sports conference which is home for an area university has announced its plan for fall athletics.
The Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) has announced that fall competition in all sports will begin September 19 and the league will play Conference-only competition in football, soccer and volleyball, while permitting cross country, golf and tennis to play outside competition.
The University of Mount Union is the only school in Stark County that competes within the OAC. Mount Union football will now open its season on Saturday, September 19 on the road against conference rival Baldwin Wallace.
The health and safety of our student-athletes is of utmost concern,” said OAC Commissioner Tim Gleason, “as well as our campuses and the communities they are in. We believe we have reached a great balance of health and safety while at the same time providing a vibrant sports schedule for the student-athletes.”
You can view the OAC’s full press release right here.