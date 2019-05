(WHBC) – The Buckeye State attracted a record number of tourists last year.

Ohio recorded 222 million visits to the state in 2018, an increase of 1.4 percent from the year before.

Ohio’s figures were released on Wednesday on Ohio tourism day by Gov. Mike DeWine at the statehouse.

Direct visitor spending in 2018 increased to an estimated $36 billion, up $1 billion from 2017.

The percentage increase in Ohio, however, lagged the growth in U.S. domestic travel, which increased 1.9 percent in 2018.