Ohio-Based Tips for Consumer Protection Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is Consumer Protection Week.

The Division of Financial Institutions of the Ohio Department of Commerce says billions are lost annually in the state in financial scams.

One tip from Consumer Affairs Manager Viktoria Jurkovic avoid placing checks in those outside mailboxes, especially at night.

She also says you want to shred the incoming mail you normally throw away.

Or at least black out personal information.

And Jurkovic says change up those passwords, and watch what you’re doing on your cell phone when using a public wi-fi hotspot.

And she says you want to challenge those who ask for your Social Security number.

The last four digits often suffice.

Here’s more from the Department of Commerce.