      Weather Alert

Ohio BMV Sending Reminders to Get Updated Drivers ID

Noah Hiles
Jan 31, 2020 @ 4:38pm
WHBC News

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re reminding you to get things updated before it is too late. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will begin sending drivers license renewal reminder emails to customers to ensure everyone has their ID updated by the due date of October 1. The email will include a link to create a personal document check list, something state officials say makes the overall process very simple.

BMV Registrar Charlie Norman explains everything in his interview with Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News. Check out the full interview below.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon