Ohio Brings Back Tourism Slogan From 80s, 90s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s new tourism slogan is a throwback to more than 20 years ago: “Ohio, the Heart of It All”.

Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement in Cleveland, Dayton and Toledo Wednesday.

DeWine says we do have “it all” when it comes to day trips, long weekends and even two-week vacations, like 75 state parks, two exciting amusement parks and more.

And of course the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village, the Muskingum Water Conservancy District parks, and more.

DeWine says “the Heart of It All” was the slogan from the 1980s through 2001.