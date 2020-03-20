Ohio Chief Justice Tells Local Judges, Sheriffs to Consider Releasing At-Risk Inmates
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor (Ohio Supreme Court)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s concern about COVID-19 running rampant among the jail population.
That’s why Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is telling local judges and sheriff’s offices to use their judgement in determining the high-risk-for-disease jail inmates that should be released.
She suggests that assessments be made of those inmates.