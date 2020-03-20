      Breaking News
Ohio Chief Justice Tells Local Judges, Sheriffs to Consider Releasing At-Risk Inmates

Jim Michaels
Mar 20, 2020 @ 8:21am
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor (Ohio Supreme Court)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s concern about COVID-19 running rampant among the jail population.

That’s why Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is telling local judges and sheriff’s offices to use their judgement in determining the high-risk-for-disease jail inmates that should be released.

She suggests that assessments be made of those inmates.

