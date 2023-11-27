News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Ohio Christmas Tree Nurseries Sending Trees to Troops in Kuwait

By Jim Michaels
November 27, 2023 4:57AM EST
Courtesy Ohio Department of Agriculture.

REYNOLDBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An association of Ohio Christmas Tree growers along with the Ohio Department of Agriculture have sent 75 evergreens to American troops stationed in Kuwait.

The Ag Department recently inspected the trees for international shipment at their headquarters in Reynoldburg.

Several churches, schools and veterans groups have donated the decorations.

Among local members of the Ohio Christmas Tree Association are the Williams Tree Farm in Pike Township and MLS Trees in Lake Township.

Also: Windy Hill Christmas Tree Farm in Tuscarawas Township, Moore’s Tree Farm in Marlboro Township, and Doc Miller’s in Lexington Township.

