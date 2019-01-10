Ohio City Named A Top Destination In 2019

(ONN) – Ohio’s capital city has been named one of “52 places to go in 2019″ by the New York Times.

Columbus landed at number 47 on the list, which gives a travel destination for every week of the year.

The article states, “with a revitalized riverfront and booming downtown, Columbus is already one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities.”

The Times mentions the new self-driving shuttles along the Scioto Mile and the newly opened National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

They also add some restaurants to check out in the city including local businesses in the ‘ultracool’ Short North.

Puerto Rico topped the list, followed by Hampi, Santa Barbara, Panama and Munich.