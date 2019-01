(ONN) – The footballs you will see on the field during Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta on Sunday came from northwest Ohio.

The Wilson Sporting Goods factory in Ada makes each of the 216 Super Bowl footballs from scratch, by hand.

Employees say they love watching the game, knowing the hard work they put in.

“I kind of wonder if it’s one of the ones that I’ve sewn, and it’s kind of humbling,” said one worker.

Every championship game ball since 1941 has been manufactured in Ada.