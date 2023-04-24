Ohio Congresswoman Calls for DOJ Investigation into Akron Police

U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to initiate an investigation into the patterns and practices of the Akron Police Department (APD) following the death of Jayland Walker.

She says the call for this investigation is in no way an attempt at retribution, but rather, an opportunity to implement more community focused policing that serves the needs of every segment of this community.

Sykes adds in order to do so, there must be significant efforts to build trust and meaningful relationships. The gravity of recent events has shown it is past time for an independent third party to facilitate discussion to help mediate disputes and place the community on a path to reconciliation and healing — a path that has been charted by the DOJ in numerous communities across the country.”