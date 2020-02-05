      Weather Alert

Ohio Connections at State of Union Address

Jim Michaels
Feb 5, 2020 @ 6:20am

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A few Ohioans were featured in the State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

The president announcing he had elevated one of the last surviving Tuskegee airmen, 100-year-old Charles McGee to the rank of brigadier general.

The Cleveland native had the stars pinned on his shoulders by the president in the Oval Office.

Cincinnati resident Tony Rankins receiving recognition for taking advantage of an Opportunity Zone program in his city.

The president says he elevated himself from homelessness and drug addiction to a job as a top tradesman in his home town.

On the other hand, Congressman Tim Ryan says he walked out of the president’s speech, announcing in a tweet: “I’ve had enough… It’s like watching professional wrestling… It’s all fake”.

