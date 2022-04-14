Ohio Connections to Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter
Law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62, away from a police station in New York, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. James, accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after a daylong manhunt and a tipster's call brought police to him on a Manhattan street. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NEW YORK, New York (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio connections to Frank James, the man charged in the Brooklyn New York subway shooting.
The gun was sold legally at a Columbus pawn shop in 2011.
And the consumer fireworks were purchased at a Phantom Fireworks store in Wisconsin.
That chain is based near Warren.