Ohio Connections to Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter

Jim Michaels
Apr 14, 2022 @ 5:06am
Law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62, away from a police station in New York, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. James, accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after a daylong manhunt and a tipster's call brought police to him on a Manhattan street. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK, New York (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio connections to Frank James, the man charged in the Brooklyn New York subway shooting.

The gun was sold legally at a Columbus pawn shop in 2011.

And the consumer fireworks were purchased at a Phantom Fireworks store in Wisconsin.

That chain is based near Warren.

